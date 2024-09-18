Philippines: Marian Rivera Debuts at Milan Fashion Week as Kiko Milano Ambassador

September 17, 2024_ Marian Rivera, a famous Filipino actress, is attending Milan Fashion Week S/S 2025 for the first time as an ambassador for the cosmetics brand Kiko Milano. During a welcome event, Rivera expressed her excitement for the opportunity to represent the brand, highlighting the quality of its products. The actress also shared her enthusiasm for Kiko Milano’s runway shows and store visits during the fashion week. The news was reported by preview.ph, highlighting the importance of the Filipino presence in an international fashion event. Kiko Milano, known for its affordable and high-quality cosmetics, represents a significant link between the Philippines and the Italian fashion industry.