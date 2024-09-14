Philippines: Marijuana Legalization Debate Intensifies

September 13, 2024_ The debate over legalizing marijuana for medical and recreational use in the Philippines is gaining momentum, with growing recognition of its potential benefits. The Compassionate Medical Cannabis Act is currently being debated in Congress and aims to create a controlled system for the medical use of cannabis, providing relief to thousands of patients. Furthermore, legalization could bring significant economic benefits, as demonstrated by other countries that have already adopted similar measures. The source of this news is Watchmen Daily Journal. Legalizing marijuana could also help solve social and environmental problems, making the market safer and more sustainable for all Filipino citizens.