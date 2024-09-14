Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 14 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:59
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: Marijuana Legalization Debate Intensifies

September 13, 2024_ The debate over legalizing marijuana for medical and recreational use in the Philippines is gaining momentum, with growing...

Philippines: Marijuana Legalization Debate Intensifies
14 settembre 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 13, 2024_ The debate over legalizing marijuana for medical and recreational use in the Philippines is gaining momentum, with growing recognition of its potential benefits. The Compassionate Medical Cannabis Act is currently being debated in Congress and aims to create a controlled system for the medical use of cannabis, providing relief to thousands of patients. Furthermore, legalization could bring significant economic benefits, as demonstrated by other countries that have already adopted similar measures. The source of this news is Watchmen Daily Journal. Legalizing marijuana could also help solve social and environmental problems, making the market safer and more sustainable for all Filipino citizens.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
making the market could also help Legalizing marijuana marijuana
Vedi anche
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza