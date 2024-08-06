Philippines: Maritime cooperation between the Philippines and Vietnam with joint exercises

August 05, 2024_ The Philippine Coast Guard welcomed Vietnamese Coast Guard vessel CSB 8002 to Manila South Port for a five-day visit. During this period, the two coast guards will participate in joint exercises for search and rescue, as well as fire and explosion prevention. This cooperation is seen as crucial to maintaining a secure maritime environment, especially against the backdrop of growing aggression by China in the South China Sea. The news was reported by the Philippine Daily Inquirer. The exercises will take place in a disputed area, where both the Philippines and Vietnam have claimed rights, and represent a significant step towards strengthening strategic ties between the two countries.