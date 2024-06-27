Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 27 Giugno 2024
Philippines: MassKara dancers denied visas for Italy

27 giugno 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
June 25, 2024_ The Italian Embassy has twice denied visas to 15 MassKara dancers, invited to perform in Milan for the Philippine Independence Day celebrations. The dancers, who were due to leave on Wednesday evening, had already purchased tickets and arranged accommodation. The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs is assisting the group, who may resubmit visa applications. The denial came despite an affidavit of support from Bacolod Mayor Alfredo Abelardo. Digicastnegros.com reports it. The dancers had previously performed shows in the United States, and their participation in Milan was seen as an opportunity for cultural exchange between Italy and the Philippines.

