Giovedì 27 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 11:58
Philippines: Mayor of Bamban under investigation for human trafficking

27 giugno 2024 | 11.44
Redazione Adnkronos
June 25, 2024_ Bamban Mayor Alice Guo and her brothers were placed under an immigration surveillance order during an ongoing investigation. The order, signed by Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, was forwarded to the Bureau of Immigration. The investigation concerns alleged links between Guo and Philippine Offshore Gambling Operations (POGO). Guo was also charged with qualified human trafficking, with charges filed by the national police and the Presidential Commission Against Organized Crime. The Philippine Star reports it. Guo was suspended from her post and removed from the National People's Coalition due to the allegations.

