Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 17 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:22
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: Meeting between military leaders of the Philippines and the United States to strengthen the alliance

July 17, 2024_ Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. met with his U.S. counterpart, Gen. Charles Brown Jr., on Tuesday to...

Philippines: Meeting between military leaders of the Philippines and the United States to strengthen the alliance
17 luglio 2024 | 13.03
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 17, 2024_ Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. met with his U.S. counterpart, Gen. Charles Brown Jr., on Tuesday to demonstrate Washington's solid commitment to the alliance with Manila. The meeting, which took place at Camp Aguinaldo, had the objective of strengthening bilateral cooperation in the defense sector and preparing the ground for the 2+2 ministerial dialogue scheduled for July 30. During the visit, Brown highlighted the importance of information sharing and regional security, including visiting one of the Philippine military sites accessible to US forces. According to the US Department of Defense, the alliance between the two countries is gaining momentum due to shared interests in regional stability. The Philippine Daily Inquirer reports it. Brown's visit also included an inspection of key military sites, part of the 2014 Advanced Defense Cooperation Agreement.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
met with his U.S. counterpart istidina metionina his
Vedi anche
News to go
Trasporto pubblico locale, domani sciopero nazionale di 4 ore
News to go
Commercio estero, i dati Istat su export e import
News to go
Metsola rieletta presidente del Parlamento Europeo
News to go
Le monete più forti al mondo
News to go
Trump incoronato da convention, JD Vance candidato vice
News to go
Nautica, Italia leader mondiale nella produzione di Superyacht
News to go
Caldo senza fine, l'afa torna anche al Nord
News to go
Via libera al fondo studio, fino a 25mila euro agli studenti più bravi: a chi spetta
News to go
Attentato Trump, cosa non ha funzionato: Secret service sotto accusa
News to go
Mutui, Abi: tassi al 3,56% a giugno 2024
News to go
Fecondazione assistita, in 10 anni +30% bebè da Pma
News to go
Rc Auto, a maggio prezzo medio +6,8% annuo a 400 euro


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza