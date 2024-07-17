Philippines: Meeting between military leaders of the Philippines and the United States to strengthen the alliance

July 17, 2024_ Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. met with his U.S. counterpart, Gen. Charles Brown Jr., on Tuesday to demonstrate Washington's solid commitment to the alliance with Manila. The meeting, which took place at Camp Aguinaldo, had the objective of strengthening bilateral cooperation in the defense sector and preparing the ground for the 2+2 ministerial dialogue scheduled for July 30. During the visit, Brown highlighted the importance of information sharing and regional security, including visiting one of the Philippine military sites accessible to US forces. According to the US Department of Defense, the alliance between the two countries is gaining momentum due to shared interests in regional stability. The Philippine Daily Inquirer reports it. Brown's visit also included an inspection of key military sites, part of the 2014 Advanced Defense Cooperation Agreement.