Domenica 18 Agosto 2024
Philippines: Meeting to prepare for the United Nations Decade of Ocean Sciences

18 agosto 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
August 18, 2024_ Government officials, scientists and academics gathered in Manila to discuss the Philippines’ preparations for the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development (UNDOSSD), which will be held in Nice, France in June 2025. The three-day meeting was hosted by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR). Participants included representatives from the Commission on Climate Change and other entities involved in marine resource management. The event aims to strengthen international cooperation and promote sustainable practices for ocean protection. The Philippine Star reported. The United Nations Decade of Ocean Science is a global initiative to improve the health of the oceans and address climate change challenges.

