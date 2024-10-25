October 25, 2024_ Renowned Filipino fashion designer Michael Cinco unveiled his latest collection at a gala evening, inspired by the history and culture of Rome, Italy. The event combined elegance and solidarity, raising funds for the Mission of the Missionaries of Charity Foundation in the Philippines. Reflecting Italian art and beauty, the collection caught the attention of numerous guests, highlighting the connection between the Philippines and Italy through fashion. The evening was an opportunity to celebrate Filipino creativity, inspired by one of the most iconic cities in the world, as reported by subselfie.com. The event demonstrated how Italian culture continues to influence and inspire artists and designers around the world.