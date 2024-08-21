Philippines: Michael Cinco Presents His Rome-Inspired Collection For Charity

Cerca nel sito
 
21 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 20, 2024_ Filipino designer Michael Cinco is set to present a stunning fashion show at the Philippine Legacy Gala, which will be held on December 2, 2024 at the Marriott Hotel in Manila. The event, which aims to raise funds for the Charity Foundation, will support vulnerable communities in the Philippines. Cinco's new collection, titled 'The Impalpable Dream of Eternal City, Roma', draws inspiration from the rich history and art of Rome, highlighting the connection between Philippine fashion and Italian art. The news was reported by stylishmagazine.online. This gala is an important opportunity for Cinco to use his talent for a social cause, demonstrating how fashion can be a powerful tool for change.

