Philippines: Michael Cinco's Rome-Inspired Fashion Charity Gala

August 18, 2024_ Philippine Legacy has announced the continuation of its collaboration with renowned Filipino fashion designer Michael Cinco for the Philippine Legacy Gala, which will be held on December 2, 2024 at the Marriott Hotel in Manila. During the event, Cinco will showcase his new collection titled “The Impalpable Dream of Eternal City, Roma,” inspired by the rich history and culture of the Italian capital. The gala will not only celebrate Cinco’s artistry but will also serve as a major fundraiser for the Philippine Missionaries of Charity Foundation, a non-profit organization that supports vulnerable communities in the Philippines. The news was reported by news.abs-cbn.com. This event represents a significant opportunity to promote Filipino talent globally, highlighting the importance of fashion as a tool for social change.