Lunedì 30 Settembre 2024
Philippines: Moda Interni Brings Italian Design to Quezon City

September 29, 2024_ Moda Interni, a furniture showroom in Quezon City, showcases a selection of pieces from three prestigious Italian brands: Turri,...

Philippines: Moda Interni Brings Italian Design to Quezon City
September 29, 2024_ Moda Interni, a furniture showroom in Quezon City, showcases a selection of pieces from three prestigious Italian brands: Turri, Pedini, and Opera Contemporary. The brands offer a mix of modern elegance and classic charm, with furniture ranging from living room sets to curved modular kitchens. Goldwin Sison, owner of Moda Interni, has seen sales growth during the pandemic, highlighting the importance of Italian design in creating welcoming living spaces. This was reported by bworldonline.com. Moda Interni is located on the fifth floor of Bonavida Center and is a hub for Italian design in the Philippines.

