Philippines: Moda Interni Brings Italian Luxury to Quezon City

September 23, 2024_ Moda Interni, a new luxury showroom, has officially opened in Quezon City, Philippines, offering a selection of high-end furniture and kitchens. Led by CEO Goldwin Sison, the store features custom pieces from renowned Italian brands such as Turri, Pedini, Opera Contemporary, and LAGO, known for their timeless elegance and craftsmanship. Moda Interni aims to create spaces that reflect the personality of its customers, elevating the living experience not only aesthetically but also functionally. The news was reported by alike.com.ph. The store is located on the 5th floor of Bonavida Center in Quezon City, where visitors can explore a wide range of options to furnish their homes with style and comfort.