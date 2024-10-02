Philippines: Moda Interni Brings Italian Luxury to Quezon City

Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 02 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:54
02 ottobre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
October 1, 2024_ Moda Interni, under the leadership of CEO Goldwin Sison, has opened a new showroom in Quezon City, Philippines, dedicated to Italian luxury in the furniture industry. The store features custom pieces from renowned Italian brands such as Turri, Pedini, and Opera Contemporary, known for their timeless elegance and exceptional craftsmanship. With a focus on creating spaces that reflect the personality of its clients, Moda Interni also offers interior design and furniture customization services. The news was reported by malaya.com.ph, highlighting the importance of Italian design culture in the Philippines. The opening of the showroom is an opportunity for Filipinos to access high-quality furniture pieces and enjoy a unique luxury experience.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
