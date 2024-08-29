Philippines: Mpox cases rise in the country

August 28, 2024_ The Department of Health of the Philippines reported two new cases of mpox, bringing the total to five active cases in the country....

August 28, 2024_ The Department of Health of the Philippines reported two new cases of mpox, bringing the total to five active cases in the country. Among the new cases are a 12-year-old boy and a 26-year-old woman from the National Capital Region, whose symptoms began on August 20. Since the outbreak began in 2022, the total number of cases has reached 14. The source of this news is manilatimes.net. Health authorities continue to monitor the situation and implement preventive measures to contain the spread of the disease.