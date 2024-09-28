Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 28 Settembre 2024
Philippines: Murder charges filed against former PCSO officials in Barayuga case

Philippines: Murder charges filed against former PCSO officials in Barayuga case
28 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
September 28, 2024_ A police officer testified that he was ordered to organize the assassination of Wesley Barayuga, former secretary of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), for 300,000 pesos during the pandemic. The allegations implicate former PCSO director general Royina Garma and National Police Commissioner Edilberto Leonardo, who have denied any involvement. Barayuga, who was assassinated in July 2020, was a lawyer and former police general, and was preparing to testify about alleged corruption within the PCSO. The source of this information is the Philippine Daily Inquirer. The testimonies have raised questions about corruption and the use of violence during the war on drugs under the administration of Rodrigo Duterte.

