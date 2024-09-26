Philippines: Nadine Lustre rocks Italian accessories at Bulgari Tubogas collection launch

Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 26 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
26 settembre 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 26, 2024_ Filipino actress Nadine Lustre attended the launch of Bulgari’s Tubogas collection, wearing an elegant black dress and silver accessories from the famous Italian fine jewelry brand. To complete her look, she chose a black minaudière from local brand Falacio PH, which she purchased personally. The bag, called Kersha, features an oval design in velvet fabric and silver rhinestone details, perfect for her minimalist style. The news was reported by preview.ph, highlighting Lustre’s interest in local design and Italian elegance. This event highlights the influence of Italian fashion in the Philippines and the growing appreciation for local brands.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
local brand Falacio PH griffe brand jewelry brand
