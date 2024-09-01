Cerca nel sito
 
Philippines: National Peace Awareness Month begins amidst challenges and concerns

September 01, 2024_ Today marks the start of National Peace Awareness Month in the Philippines, an initiative that has been observed every September...

01 settembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
September 01, 2024_ Today marks the start of National Peace Awareness Month in the Philippines, an initiative that has been observed every September since 2004 to promote the importance of peace. However, the country faces serious challenges, including the announcement by the Armed Forces of the Philippines to acquire missiles and jets worth $33.74 billion, in response to tensions in the South China Sea. The internal situation is worrying, with high rates of poverty, corruption and a growing drug trade threatening the stability of the country. The source of this information is manilatimes.net. In this context, the question of the silence of the Catholic Church, traditionally a beacon of hope, in the face of a crisis that requires a strong and clear voice, is raised.

