Philippines: National Police Improves Emergency Response With New E911 System

August 18, 2024_ Philippine National Police Chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil has ordered units to respond to 911 emergency calls within three minutes. This directive is part of a broader initiative to ensure prompt and effective police assistance to all communities, especially the most vulnerable. The E911 system, which replaces the Patrol 117 hotline, uses advanced technology to improve response times and coordination among emergency services. Marbil stressed the importance of professional and timely response by PNP personnel, highlighting their commitment to serving and protecting the Filipino people. The Philippine Star reported this. The PNP also urges citizens to use the 911 service responsibly, as the effectiveness of the system depends on community cooperation.