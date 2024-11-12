Philippines: National Security Council defends maritime zone law against Chinese protests

November 11, 2024_ The Philippines’ National Security Council said there is no reason for China to protest the country’s maritime zone law as it reaffirms Philippine maritime rights and sovereignty without violating international law. NSC spokesperson Jonathan Malaya stressed that the laws in question are in line with the 2016 South China Sea ruling, which benefits the Philippines, and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). Malaya said the laws codify the Philippines’ maritime rights, confirming its jurisdiction over its territorial waters and exclusive economic zone. China recently announced the delimitation of its territorial waters adjacent to the Scarborough Shoal, but the Philippine government maintains that its laws do not violate any international norms. The Philippine Star reported this news. Scarborough Shoal is a disputed area in the South China Sea, known for its marine riches and geopolitical tensions between the Philippines and China.