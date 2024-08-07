Cerca nel sito
 
Philippines: Navy denounces Chinese invasion in South China Sea

August 06, 2024_ The Philippine Navy has denounced China's intensifying efforts to militarize its facilities in the South China Sea, including those...

Philippines: Navy denounces Chinese invasion in South China Sea
07 agosto 2024 | 12.28
August 06, 2024_ The Philippine Navy has denounced China's intensifying efforts to militarize its facilities in the South China Sea, including those within Manila's exclusive economic zone (EEZ). Navy spokesman Adm. Roy Vincent Trinidad said China had claimed 3,000 hectares of territory since 2013, militarizing bases such as Subi and Mischief Reef. Recent observations have revealed the presence of construction vehicles and new structures on Subi Reef, which now serves as an operational military base. The news was reported by Manila Standard. The Philippines is seeking to strengthen its sovereignty through patrols with allied states, as China continues to expand its influence in the region.

