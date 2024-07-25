Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 25 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:14
Philippines: NBI investigates deepfake video of Marcos Jr. circulating
25 luglio 2024 | 12.40
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 24, 2024_ The Philippines' National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) is working on a case against those responsible for creating and disseminating a deepfake video showing President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. in compromising situations. NBI Director Jaime Santiago said they have identified several suspects but are still gathering the necessary evidence. Analysis of the video revealed that it was altered to appear to be the president taking a white substance from a cup. The Department of Justice stressed that the creation of this video was intended to discredit the president. The news is reported by Panay News. The investigation also involves the Philippine National Police (PNP) and aims to criminally prosecute those who spread the fake video.

