June 26, 2024_ The Philippines must increase investment in agriculture and fisheries to ease the impact of rising tensions with China, the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) said. NEDA Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan stressed the importance of improving the country's food security by investing in sectors that increase productivity. Tensions with China are not the main factor behind the decline in foreign direct investment, Balisacan added, citing a global decline in FDI. Last week, a Philippine Navy sailor lost a thumb after his boat was rammed by Chinese personnel in the West Philippine Sea. The Watchmen Daily Journal reports it. The government is targeting 6-7% GDP growth this year.