Martedì 13 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:59
Philippines: Negros Occidental Inflation Rises on Education Services
13 agosto 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
August 13, 2024_ Inflation in Negros Occidental has seen an increase, reaching 4.8% in July 2024, with Bacolod City seeing a rate of 6.2%. Education services have been identified as the main driver of this increase, with an inflation rate of 16.4% for the education sector, compared to 6.0% in the same month of the previous year. This increase is attributed to the opening of schools and the updating of school fees. The source of this information is Watchmen Daily Journal. Negros Occidental is a province in the Philippines, while Bacolod City is its capital, known for its vibrant culture and the MassKara festival.

Negros Occidental has education sector Bacolod City scuola
