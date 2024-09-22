Cerca nel sito
 
Philippines: New assignment for Justice Undersecretary after ERC Chairman suspended
22 settembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
September 21, 2024_ Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Justice Undersecretary Hermogenes Andres as the new head of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) following the suspension of Chairwoman Monalisa Dimalanta. The suspension was ordered by the Office of the Ombudsman due to allegations of serious misconduct, including abuse of authority and negligence. Dimalanta is accused of allowing the Manila Electric Company to purchase electricity without ERC approval, violating the Electricity Sector Act. Andres’ appointment was made to ensure continuity of public service, The Philippine Star reported. Dimalanta, who has been in office since 2022, has sought a review of the Ombudsman’s decision, arguing that the allegations are baseless.

