Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 05 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:39
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: New Bill Proposed for Humane Approach to Drug Fight

November 04, 2024_ Newly elected lawmaker Percival Cendaña has filed a bill that seeks to ban the use of violent methods in the war on drugs, such as...

Philippines: New Bill Proposed for Humane Approach to Drug Fight
05 novembre 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 04, 2024_ Newly elected lawmaker Percival Cendaña has filed a bill that seeks to ban the use of violent methods in the war on drugs, such as “tokhang,” during the administration of Rodrigo Duterte. The bill, known as the “Kian bill,” was inspired by the tragic death of Kian Loyd delos Santos, a teenager killed by police in 2017, and proposes a health-based approach to addressing the drug problem. Cendaña emphasizes that the bill seeks to prevent further killings of innocents and promote humane solutions to drug addiction treatment. The Philippine Daily Inquirer reported this. The bill includes measures to ensure respect for human rights and punish coercive practices in drug management.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
that seeks conto bill such as
Vedi anche
News to go
Elezioni Usa, duello all'ultimo voto tra Trump e Harris
Manovra 2025, primo giorno di audizioni a Montecitorio
News to go
4 novembre, Mattarella: "Italia Paese unito e portatore di pace"
News to go
2 novembre, perché oggi è il giorno dei morti
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza