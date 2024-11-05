Philippines: New Bill Proposed for Humane Approach to Drug Fight

November 04, 2024_ Newly elected lawmaker Percival Cendaña has filed a bill that seeks to ban the use of violent methods in the war on drugs, such as “tokhang,” during the administration of Rodrigo Duterte. The bill, known as the “Kian bill,” was inspired by the tragic death of Kian Loyd delos Santos, a teenager killed by police in 2017, and proposes a health-based approach to addressing the drug problem. Cendaña emphasizes that the bill seeks to prevent further killings of innocents and promote humane solutions to drug addiction treatment. The Philippine Daily Inquirer reported this. The bill includes measures to ensure respect for human rights and punish coercive practices in drug management.