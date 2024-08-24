Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 24 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:41
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: New charges against Duterte for killings of alleged Chinese drug traffickers

August 23, 2024_ Two inmates have accused former President Rodrigo Duterte of involvement in the 2016 killing of three alleged Chinese drug...

Philippines: New charges against Duterte for killings of alleged Chinese drug traffickers
24 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 23, 2024_ Two inmates have accused former President Rodrigo Duterte of involvement in the 2016 killing of three alleged Chinese drug traffickers in Davao. During a House committee hearing, Leopoldo Tan Jr. and Fernando Magdadaro presented their statements, alleging that the operation was orchestrated with the approval of police officials. The allegations add to a long list of testimonies linking Duterte to violence and killings during his presidency. The source of this information is rappler.com. The investigation continues as the Philippine Congress explores the links between drug trafficking and extrajudicial killings in the country.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
killings during his presidency extrajudicial killings colpo di fortuna killing
Vedi anche
Naufragio Palermo, il pm: "Solo dopo analisi relitto capiremo cosa è successo" - Video
News to go
"Hamas vuole colpire cittadini israeliani all'estero", la nuova strategia
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, Procura dispone autopsie su vittime
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Kamala Harris accetta la nomination per la presidenza
Ius Scholae, Tajani insiste. Fatelli d'Italia: "No in programma governo"
News to go
Torna il caldo, domani 12 città da bollino giallo: picchi fino a 38 gradi
News to go
Gelato, Germania principale produttore in Ue nel 2023
News to go
Stop rate mutui per meteo estremo: ecco dove
News to go
Naufragio Palermo, proseguono ricerche dispersi: ultime news
News to go
Transizione digitale, imprese a caccia di personale specializzato
News to go
Biden passa il testimone a Harris: "Sarà grande presidente"
News to go
Affonda barca a vela, un morto e 6 dispersi


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza