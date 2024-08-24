Philippines: New charges against Duterte for killings of alleged Chinese drug traffickers

August 23, 2024_ Two inmates have accused former President Rodrigo Duterte of involvement in the 2016 killing of three alleged Chinese drug traffickers in Davao. During a House committee hearing, Leopoldo Tan Jr. and Fernando Magdadaro presented their statements, alleging that the operation was orchestrated with the approval of police officials. The allegations add to a long list of testimonies linking Duterte to violence and killings during his presidency. The source of this information is rappler.com. The investigation continues as the Philippine Congress explores the links between drug trafficking and extrajudicial killings in the country.