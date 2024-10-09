Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 09 Ottobre 2024
Philippines: New Interior Secretary Proposes Police Reforms Ahead of 2025 Elections

Philippines: New Interior Secretary Proposes Police Reforms Ahead of 2025 Elections
09 ottobre 2024 | 12.23
October 08, 2024_ Newly elected Secretary of the Interior and Local Government Jonvic Remulla announced that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has asked him to make recommendations to improve the Philippine Police in preparation for the 2025 elections. Remulla stressed the importance of a more effective and cohesive police force, proposing a review of the structure and personnel of the National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) to ensure greater neutrality. The Secretary highlighted that the management of the Philippine National Police (PNP) is his main challenge, due to internal competition and politics affecting the agency. However, he clarified that he does not intend to remove key officials, but only recommend structural changes. The Manila Times reported this. Remulla, a former governor of Cavite, stressed the need to adapt the PNP’s culture, inherited from the previous Constitutional Police, to meet modern challenges.

