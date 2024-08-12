Philippines: New law to regulate use of AI ahead of elections

August 11, 2024_ A bill has been introduced in the Philippine House of Representatives to regulate the use of artificial intelligence (AI) ahead of the May 2025 midterm elections. The bill, known as House Bill 10567, aims to combat the spread of deepfakes, or altered digital content that can damage people’s reputations. Representative Luis Raymund Villafuerte, the bill’s author, stressed the importance of protecting the electoral process from the risks associated with the misuse of AI technology. Violators face fines of up to P5 million for producing or distributing deepfake materials without proper disclosure, The Philippine Star reported. The law comes amid growing concerns over cybersecurity and the integrity of elections in the country.