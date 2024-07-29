Philippines: New sinking of a fuel tanker in Mariveles

July 29, 2024_ Another fuel tanker, the “MTKR Jason Bradley,” sank in the shallow waters of Mariveles, Bataan, two days after the Terra Nova sank. The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) confirmed that the Jason Bradley was carrying no cargo, but fuel leaks were found. Recovery operations for the Terra Nova, carrying 1.4 million liters of industrial fuel, have been postponed due to further leaks discovered. The situation has raised concerns among local fishermen about the environmental impact and their activities. The news was reported by Tempo. The PCG has launched an investigation into the circumstances of the shipwreck and has mapped the possible extent of the oil spill, which could affect an area of approximately 68.01 square kilometers.