Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 12 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:16
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: New tax law to attract investment and create jobs

November 11, 2024_ Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos signed Republic Act No. 12066, known as the Create More Act, to improve tax policies and...

Philippines: New tax law to attract investment and create jobs
12 novembre 2024 | 13.02
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 11, 2024_ Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos signed Republic Act No. 12066, known as the Create More Act, to improve tax policies and attract investment into the country. This law amends the National Tax Code of 1997 and offers more competitive tax incentives for businesses, with the aim of stimulating the economy and generating new jobs. The Create More Act also provides for simplification of procedures for businesses, making it easier to access VAT refunds and increasing tax deductions. The news was reported by the Philippine Daily Inquirer. The law is seen as a crucial step in positioning the Philippines as a competitive destination for investment, especially in the export sector.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
known as as investimento investment
Vedi anche
News to go
Manovra, incontro governo-sindacati a Palazzo Chigi
News to go
Cremlino: "Telefonata Trump-Putin? Pura invenzione"
News to go
Lavoro, 5mila nuovi posti per sostenere la digitalizzazione nelle campagne
'The Day of The Jackal', Eddie Redmayne nel mirino di Lashana Lynch: l'intervista
News to go
Dai tartufi alle castagne, tempo di sagre
News to go
Lunghe attese e pochi soldi, aumenta il numero di italiani che rinunciano a curarsi
News to go
Lavoro, con la laurea tassi di occupazione più alti
News to go
Depressione da social, i rischi per i più piccoli
News to go
Strage via D'Amelio e depistaggi, rinvio a giudizio per 4 poliziotti
Caccia al tifoso israeliano ad Amsterdam, le immagini del linciaggio - Video
News to go
Italia-Cina, Mattarella: "Rapporto intenso che continua a svilupparsi"
News to go
Sciopero trasporti oggi 8 novembre, sindacato: "Adesioni al 90%"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza