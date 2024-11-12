Philippines: New tax law to attract investment and create jobs

November 11, 2024_ Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos signed Republic Act No. 12066, known as the Create More Act, to improve tax policies and attract investment into the country. This law amends the National Tax Code of 1997 and offers more competitive tax incentives for businesses, with the aim of stimulating the economy and generating new jobs. The Create More Act also provides for simplification of procedures for businesses, making it easier to access VAT refunds and increasing tax deductions. The news was reported by the Philippine Daily Inquirer. The law is seen as a crucial step in positioning the Philippines as a competitive destination for investment, especially in the export sector.