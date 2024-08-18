Philippines: Ninoy Aquino Day commemoration postponed to boost tourism

August 17, 2024_ Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has decided to move the Ninoy Aquino Day commemoration from August 21 to 23, 2024, to accommodate domestic tourism. The Aquino family said the change does not diminish the sacrifice of the slain senator, who symbolized the country's struggle for democracy. Several organizations, including the Liberal Party, criticized the decision, saying it was an attempt to muddy historical memory. The proclamation was signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin and has sparked mixed reactions among civil groups. The source of this news is The Philippine Star. Ninoy Aquino, who was assassinated in 1983, is considered a national hero for his role in the fight against the dictatorship of Marcos Sr.