Philippines: Nominations begin for 2025 midterm elections

October 05, 2024_ The Philippine Commission on Elections announced that 70 senatorial aspirants have filed their certificates of candidacy, while 73 party lists have submitted their certificates of nomination and acceptance since the start of registration for the 2025 midterm elections. During the fifth day of registration, 12 senatorial candidates and 23 party lists have formalized their candidacy. Commission Chairman George Garcia said he expects a large number of applications to be pending, with 160 party groups and organizations still to file their applications. The source of this news is Manila Standard. Midterm elections are an important political occasion in the Philippines, where citizens vote for members of the Senate and local government offices.