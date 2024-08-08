Philippines: Over 150 Youth Suffer Food Poisoning During Seminar

07 August 2024_ More than 150 officials of the Sangguniang Kabataan, a youth organization in the Philippines, were admitted to various hospitals due to a suspected case of food poisoning while attending a seminar at a hotel in the Subic Bay Freeport Zone. Most victims experienced severe abdominal pain, diarrhea and vomiting after consuming a meal. Authorities have launched an investigation, with a police forensics team taking food samples from the hotel for analysis. Assistance has been requested from the Olongapo City Health Office and the Subic Bay Freeport Zone to support the victims. The news was reported by Tempo, highlighting the need to ensure food safety during public events in the Philippines.