Philippines: Over 18 Million Filipinos Can't Afford Internet

September 12, 2024_ The Philippines ranks 56th out of 169 countries in terms of internet poverty, according to the Internet Poverty Index 2024 by the Austrian firm World Data Lab. This means that over 18.33 million Filipinos, or 15.9% of the total population, cannot afford a 1GB internet package per month, the third highest figure in the region. The situation highlights the economic challenges that many Filipino citizens face in accessing essential digital services. The source of this information is BusinessWorld. The Internet Poverty Index is a tool that measures internet access in relation to the economic capacity of the population.