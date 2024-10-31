Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 31 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:36
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: Over 251,000 workers affected by Tropical Storm Kristine

October 30, 2024_ More than 251,000 workers in the Bicol and Calabarzon regions have been severely affected by Tropical Storm Kristine, according to...

Philippines: Over 251,000 workers affected by Tropical Storm Kristine
31 ottobre 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 30, 2024_ More than 251,000 workers in the Bicol and Calabarzon regions have been severely affected by Tropical Storm Kristine, according to the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE). DOLE Undersecretary Benjo Benavidez said the displaced workers are in the provinces of Batangas, Quezon, Laguna, Albay, Camarines Sur, and Norte. To support the affected workers, DOLE has activated the TUPAD program, which provides emergency employment and assistance to start small businesses. The storm has caused the death toll to rise to 145 and affected more than 7 million people in 17 regions, with Bicol among the hardest hit, United News reported. Authorities continue to monitor the situation and provide assistance to families in need.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
monitor the Bicol Calabarzon been
Vedi anche
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite
News to go
Fmi: "Da inflazione a guerre, su prospettive pesa incertezza"
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza