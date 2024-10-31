Philippines: Over 251,000 workers affected by Tropical Storm Kristine

October 30, 2024_ More than 251,000 workers in the Bicol and Calabarzon regions have been severely affected by Tropical Storm Kristine, according to the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE). DOLE Undersecretary Benjo Benavidez said the displaced workers are in the provinces of Batangas, Quezon, Laguna, Albay, Camarines Sur, and Norte. To support the affected workers, DOLE has activated the TUPAD program, which provides emergency employment and assistance to start small businesses. The storm has caused the death toll to rise to 145 and affected more than 7 million people in 17 regions, with Bicol among the hardest hit, United News reported. Authorities continue to monitor the situation and provide assistance to families in need.