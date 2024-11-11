Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 11 Novembre 2024
Philippines: OVP Officials Threatened With Arrest for Failure to Appear in Hearing

November 10, 2024_ The Blue Committee of the House of Representatives of the Philippines has ordered officials of the Office of the Vice President...

11 novembre 2024 | 13.09
Redazione Adnkronos
November 10, 2024_ The Blue Committee of the House of Representatives of the Philippines has ordered officials of the Office of the Vice President (OVP) to appear at a hearing on Monday or face arrest. The probe is about funds used by the OVP under Vice President Sara Duterte and the Department of Education (DepEd) when she was secretary. The committee chairman, Rep. Joel Chua, said the officials’ absences were a clear disregard for the authority of Congress. Only two of the summoned officials confirmed their attendance, while the others questioned the legitimacy of the probe, The Manila Times reported. Vice President Duterte has already attended a hearing, accusing lawmakers of trying to oust her.

