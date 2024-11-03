Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 03 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:39
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: PAOCC dissociates itself from police operation on POGO hub in Manila

November 02, 2024_ The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) of the Philippines has distanced itself from a raid on an alleged...

Philippines: PAOCC dissociates itself from police operation on POGO hub in Manila
03 novembre 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 02, 2024_ The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) of the Philippines has distanced itself from a raid on an alleged offshore gaming operator in Manila, accusing the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) of trying to link them to a failed operation. The raid, which took place at Century Peak Tower, arrested 85 individuals, including 69 foreigners, but the PAOCC said it was not involved in the operation. The PAOCC spokesperson condemned the NCRPO’s attempts to link the commission to the operation, which he called a failure as the arrested foreigners were released due to lack of legal evidence. The news was reported by The Philippine Star. The PAOCC also announced that it is engaged in another operation on a POGO hub in Bagac, Bataan, stressing its independence and professionalism in fighting organized crime.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
The news was reported by The Philippine Star Manila Filippine it
Vedi anche
News to go
2 novembre, perché oggi è il giorno dei morti
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza