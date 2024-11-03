Philippines: PAOCC dissociates itself from police operation on POGO hub in Manila

November 02, 2024_ The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) of the Philippines has distanced itself from a raid on an alleged offshore gaming operator in Manila, accusing the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) of trying to link them to a failed operation. The raid, which took place at Century Peak Tower, arrested 85 individuals, including 69 foreigners, but the PAOCC said it was not involved in the operation. The PAOCC spokesperson condemned the NCRPO’s attempts to link the commission to the operation, which he called a failure as the arrested foreigners were released due to lack of legal evidence. The news was reported by The Philippine Star. The PAOCC also announced that it is engaged in another operation on a POGO hub in Bagac, Bataan, stressing its independence and professionalism in fighting organized crime.