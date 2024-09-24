Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 24 Settembre 2024
Philippines: Pasig Court Suspends Transfer of Ex-Mayor Guo

September 23, 2024_ A Pasig court has stayed the transfer of former Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo from the Philippine National Police Custody Center...

Philippines: Pasig Court Suspends Transfer of Ex-Mayor Guo
24 settembre 2024 | 12.20
Redazione Adnkronos
September 23, 2024_ A Pasig court has stayed the transfer of former Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo from the Philippine National Police Custody Center to the Pasig Women’s Prison after she was already transferred. The decision was made by Judge Annielyn Medes-Cabelis, following a motion filed by Guo’s lawyer, who raised concerns about her safety. The judge ordered that the transfer be kept on hold until the legal matter is resolved. The news was reported by The Manila Times. Alice Guo was removed from her position and is currently facing legal charges, while her case has attracted attention in local media.

