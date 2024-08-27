Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 27 Agosto 2024
Philippines: Pasig Mayor Vico Accused of Orchestrated Political Attacks

August 26, 2024_ Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto has denounced orchestrated attempts by former city hall employees to file complaints against him and his...

August 26, 2024_ Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto has denounced orchestrated attempts by former city hall employees to file complaints against him and his administration ahead of the 2025 midterm elections. Two corruption cases were recently filed against Sotto at the Office of the Ombudsman, along with a request for a temporary injunction against the new city hall projects. Sotto said the allegations are baseless and that the complainants are disgruntled former employees, some of whom had previous problems with the administration. The source of this information is news.abs-cbn.com. The mayor also said that efforts are underway to identify those behind these political attacks and that legal action may be taken against those spreading false news.

