Philippines: Pastor Apollo Quiboloy Surrenders to Authorities After Arrest

September 09, 2024_ Apollo Quiboloy, a wanted evangelist, has surrendered to the Philippine military after Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos announced his arrest. Quiboloy, founder of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KoJC) in Davao City, faces charges of child sexual abuse and human trafficking, and is also wanted by the FBI for sex trafficking and fraud. The arrest took place inside the KoJC compound, where authorities had been conducting a search for days. The news was reported by manilatimes.net. Quiboloy is a controversial figure in the Philippines, known for his claims of being the