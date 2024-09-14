Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 14 Settembre 2024
Philippines: Pastor Quiboloy Pleads Not Guilty in Human Trafficking Case

14 settembre 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
September 13, 2024_ Pastor Apollo Quiboloy has entered a not guilty plea to a qualified human trafficking charge. Quiboloy, a prominent Filipino religious leader and founder of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ, is accused of exploiting his followers for illicit activities. His defense argues that the charges are baseless and politically motivated. The case has attracted national and international media attention, highlighting the controversy surrounding Quiboloy. The news was reported by Watchmen Daily Journal. Pastor Quiboloy is a controversial figure in the Philippines, known for his claims of having divine powers and his involvement in religious and social activities.

