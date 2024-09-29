Philippines: PCO Denounces Spread of False Information on Marcos Jr.

September 28, 2024_ The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) of the Philippines expressed concern over the spread of false information regarding President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., following the circulating of a blurry video of him allegedly receiving a package of drugs. The PCO posted a video on Facebook to refute the online claims, clarifying that the president received a political badge from a man who took a picture with him. The PCO noted that the manipulation of visual content can easily lead to misunderstandings and disinformation. The source of this news is The Sunday Times. The PCO urged the public to educate themselves and combat false news, highlighting the importance of contextualizing information to avoid misunderstandings.