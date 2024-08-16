Philippines: PCSO allows use of Letter of Guarantee for Doctors' Professional Expenses

August 16, 2024_ The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) will allow indigent patients to use the letter of guarantee to cover doctors’ professional fees starting October 30. This new policy aims to address the problem of patients stuck in the hospital due to unpaid professional fees, which increases their overall debt. PCSO General Manager Mel Robles explained that the letter of guarantee will be able to cover the remaining expenses after the intervention of PhilHealth and other health coverages. However, there are concerns about the acceptance of these letters by some hospitals, which prefer those of the DSWD. This was reported by Manila Standard. PCSO is committed to improving access to healthcare for all Filipinos, as stressed by House Speaker Martin Romualdez.