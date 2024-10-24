Philippines: Permanent danger zone declared around Mount Kanlaon

October 23, 2024_ The Western Visayas Regional Council for Disaster Risk Reduction has approved the declaration of a 4-km permanent danger zone around Mount Kanlaon, as recommended by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology. This zone will be classified as a strict protection zone, limiting human activities to research and cultural practices of indigenous peoples. The council is now planning the relocation of families currently residing within this area, which includes about 60 households. This was reported by Watchmen Daily Journal. Mount Kanlaon, located in the province of Negros Occidental, is an active volcano that caused significant damage during its eruption on June 3, 2024.