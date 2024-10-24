Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 24 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 20:38
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: Permanent danger zone declared around Mount Kanlaon

October 23, 2024_ The Western Visayas Regional Council for Disaster Risk Reduction has approved the declaration of a 4-km permanent danger zone...

Philippines: Permanent danger zone declared around Mount Kanlaon
24 ottobre 2024 | 20.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 23, 2024_ The Western Visayas Regional Council for Disaster Risk Reduction has approved the declaration of a 4-km permanent danger zone around Mount Kanlaon, as recommended by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology. This zone will be classified as a strict protection zone, limiting human activities to research and cultural practices of indigenous peoples. The council is now planning the relocation of families currently residing within this area, which includes about 60 households. This was reported by Watchmen Daily Journal. Mount Kanlaon, located in the province of Negros Occidental, is an active volcano that caused significant damage during its eruption on June 3, 2024.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
around Mount Kanlaon as Permanent danger zone area
Vedi anche
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue
News to go
Enti locali e spese per utenze, Assium: + un miliardo in 5 anni
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, oggi allerta meteo arancione
Maltempo in Calabria, esonda torrente: isolato Comune di Maida - Video
News to go
Bce taglia ancora i tassi d'interesse: mutui più accessibili
News to go
Maternità surrogata, non si placano le polemiche dopo ok definitivo al ddl


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza