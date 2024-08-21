Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 21 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:46
Philippines: Permanent danger zone set up around Mount Kanlaon

August 20, 2024_ The installation of the demarcation line marking the four-kilometer permanent danger zone around Mount Kanlaon is underway,...

21 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 20, 2024_ The installation of the demarcation line marking the four-kilometer permanent danger zone around Mount Kanlaon is underway, according to the Office of Civil Defense of Western Visayas. Following the volcano’s eruption, the OCD is working with other agencies to ensure the safety of residents in Negros Occidental. Operations are underway to establish the danger zone, with the erection of metal poles marked with flags. Authorities are also coordinating the possible relocation of families living within the danger zone, especially in La Castellana and Kanlaon City. This was reported by Watchmen Daily Journal. Mount Kanlaon is an active volcano located in the Philippines, known for its eruptions and the need for safety measures for surrounding communities.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
