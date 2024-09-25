Philippines: Peso appreciates on holiday remittances

September 24, 2024_ Philippine Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto expects the peso to appreciate further against the U.S. dollar, supported by increased remittances during the Christmas season. Recto explained that the peso tends to strengthen toward the end of the year, as Filipinos abroad send more money home for the holidays. While this may be unfavorable for exporters and workers abroad, it will have a positive impact on the cost of imported goods. In addition, the government is implementing measures to combat food inflation, such as reducing tariffs on rice. The news was reported by BusinessWorld. Forecasts indicate that inflation could fall to around 2.5% in September, as the government continues to monitor food prices and work on strategies to stabilize them.