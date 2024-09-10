Philippines: Philippine Army intensifies operations against NPA in Negros

September 10, 2024_ The Philippine Army, through the 303rd Infantry Brigade, plans to destroy the New People’s Army (NPA) guerrilla fronts on the island of Negros. According to a recent report, NPA remnants continue to elude military operations, despite the improved security situation in Negros Occidental due to targeted military operations. The dismantled guerrilla fronts include the Northern Negros Front and Central Negros 1 and 2, with each front having between five and nine armed members. The source of this information is the Watchmen Daily Journal. Authorities continue to monitor five NPA remnants, aiming to ensure peace and development in the region.