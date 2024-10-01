Philippines: Philippine delegation shines at Terra Madre Salone del Gusto 2024 in Italy

September 30, 2024_ The Philippine delegation successfully participated in Terra Madre Salone del Gusto 2024, a biennial event held in Turin, Italy, from September 26 to 30. The event featured over 600 exhibitors and highlighted Philippine culinary traditions through workshops and tastings. Department of Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco emphasized the importance of Philippine participation as an opportunity to promote sustainability and biodiversity in local cuisine. This was reported by journalnews.com.ph. The 90-member delegation, which included farmers, chefs, and sustainable cuisine advocates, also signed an agreement to designate Bacolod as the official Slow Food hub in Asia.