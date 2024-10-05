Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 05 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:03
Philippines: Philippine gastronomy on display in Turin during Terra Madre Salone del Gusto 2024

October 5, 2024_ The Philippines’ participation in Terra Madre Salone del Gusto 2024 in Turin highlighted the country’s rich culinary tradition. From...

Philippines: Philippine gastronomy on display in Turin during Terra Madre Salone del Gusto 2024
05 ottobre 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 5, 2024_ The Philippines’ participation in Terra Madre Salone del Gusto 2024 in Turin highlighted the country’s rich culinary tradition. From September 26 to 30, the Philippine pavilion attracted international visitors with typical dishes such as lechon and local coffee, along with interactive food preparation workshops. A large delegation of 90 members, including chefs and farmers, discussed sustainable tourism and local ingredients, highlighting the Philippines’ commitment to sustainable agricultural practices. The news was reported by philippines-times.com. This event also marked the recognition of the city of Bacolod as the first Slow Food hub in Asia and the Pacific, highlighting the importance of sustainability in gastronomy.

Tag
Philippine pavilion Filippine as lechon as
