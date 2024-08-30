Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 30 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:16
Philippines: Philippine government considers US military assistance for resupply missions in South China Sea

August 30, 2024_ Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. said the military will request U.S. assistance for resupply missions...

30 agosto 2024 | 12.31
August 30, 2024_ Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. said the military will request U.S. assistance for resupply missions only in emergencies when Philippine troops are short of supplies. In a meeting with Admiral Samuel Paparo, commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Brawner stressed that the Armed Forces of the Philippines is capable of handling resupply missions on its own. However, he cautioned that U.S. assistance will only be requested if troops are in critical condition, malaya.com.ph reported. Tensions in the South China Sea have risen over Chinese actions targeting resupply missions, particularly to the Ayungin Atoll, where Philippine vessels have previously been thwarted.

